Chilly start to the week with sunshine!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday had seasonable conditions, but today temperatures take a slight trend downward, but we are staying sunny!

Sunshine will be with us throughout the day, so don't forget the sunglasses before heading out the door! You'll likely keep the heater on, though. (WBKO)

Highs through Monday will stick to the upper 40s, though we will see a warmup after that. Daytime highs will climb to the upper 50s through Tuesday and break 60 by Wednesday! Thursday will be a gorgeous day to be outdoors as we track plentiful sunshine along with afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds out of the south will also aid in keeping us warm through the end of the work week. However, stray showers track in by Friday and Saturday. These showers will be spotty, so bring the umbrella just in case! Highs will begin to tumble after the cold front passes through - we’ll see afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s through Saturday before isolated showers arrive Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High 49. Low 34. Winds S at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer. High 60. Low 36. Winds W at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Warmer. High 62. Low 48. WInds S at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High Today: 77 (1927)

Record Low Today: 9 (1887)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (3872 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 55

Yesterday’s Low: 31

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.43″ (-1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 50.53″ (+5.06″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.