Glasgow man accused of cutting victim with box cutter
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Lakeview Blvd. in reference to an altercation.
According to the report, officers determined that a victim had received a large cut to his chest area by a box cutter knife during a fight.
Cieron Burns, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree Domestic Violence , Strangulation 1st Degree.
