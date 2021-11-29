Glasgow man accused of cutting victim with box cutter

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Lakeview Blvd. in reference to an altercation.

According to the report, officers determined that a victim had received a large cut to his chest area by a box cutter knife during a fight.

Cieron Burns, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree Domestic Violence , Strangulation 1st Degree.

