‘Just breathe:’ Gov. Beshear releases statement on omicron

Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.

“It will be a week or two before we know more about Omicron, but folks it’s important to remember we’ve been here before,” Gov. Beshear wrote on social media. “The information will be forthcoming and we will be transparent.”

The governor went on to push the importance of getting the vaccine to protect everyone against omicron, and said now above 60% of all Kentuckians have received at least their first dose.

Gov. Beshear noted the state’s positivity rate is now above 8%.

Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden called the new variant a cause for concern, but “not a cause for panic,” and said he was not considering any widespread lockdown.

