Kentucky State Police investigate murder in Russell County

Jordan Coffey
Jordan Coffey(Putnam County Jail (Tennessee))
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russell Springs man was arrested in connection with a murder in Russell County.

On Friday afternoon, KSP Post 15 was notified by the Russell Springs Police Department requesting assistance with a death investigation at the Eagles Nest RV Park. According to the report, a man was found outside his camper with apparent stab wounds. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Glenn Coffey, of Russell Springs, and was pronounced deceased by the Russell County Coroner.

Detectives said the investigation revealed there had been a dispute between the victim and his spouse, 27-year-old Jordan Coffey. A warrant was obtained and Jordan Coffey was located and arrested in Cookeville, TN by the Putnam County Sheriff Department. and lodged in the Putnam County Jail.

