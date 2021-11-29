Advertisement

Kevin Jackson to run for District 20 State Representative

Jackson is a lifelong resident of Warren County and a retired educator and coach.
Jackson is a lifelong resident of Warren County and a retired educator and coach.(Kevin Jackson)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Monday, Kevin Jackson announced his candidacy for the District 20, State Representative. Jackson plans to officially submit his paperwork later this week in Frankfort as a candidate for the Republican nomination.

“I am very excited about the prospect of representing Bowling Green and Warren County in the Kentucky General Assembly. As an educator, I’ve had the privilege of working with young people to help better their lives. It would be an honor and privilege to help build a bright future for all the residents of the 20th District,” said Jackson.

Jackson is a lifelong resident of Warren County and a retired educator and coach who currently serves on the Warren County Board of Education. Jackson has been married to his wife Debbie for 36 years. Debbie is a registered nurse at Medical Center, and they have two grown sons, and four beautiful grandchildren.

Jackson currently works as a financial consultant for Studle Financial Services in Bowling Green and is the vice­ chairman for the BG-WC Community Education Board of Directors.

“My promise to the great people of the 20th District is to serve you with Honesty, Integrity and Action. I want to represent all the people of the 20th district, not just a select few. Please join my efforts and help us fight to bring our state dollars back into Bowling Green. I’ll use a common sense conservative approach to dealing with public safety, infrastructure, workforce preparedness and limited government.

“I look forward to bringing people together to better serve Bowling Green and Warren County. As the fastest growing community in the state of Kentucky, we need someone in Frankfort who can get things done, and I am that person.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Local Tree Farm
Local tree lot prepares for upcoming holiday season
Patio Forecast
Cooler conditions on the way!
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

Jordan Coffey
Kentucky State Police investigate murder in Russell County
Small Business Saturday
Bowling Green businesses thankful for support during Small Business Saturday
Hope House is now accepting donations for the Affordable Christmas campaign.
Affordable Christmas now accepting donations
Several Logan County churches will hold a Nativity Scene vent in Lewisburg this Friday and...
Lewisburg churches to host Living Nativity scene