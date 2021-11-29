Kevin Jackson to run for District 20 State Representative

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Monday, Kevin Jackson announced his candidacy for the District 20, State Representative. Jackson plans to officially submit his paperwork later this week in Frankfort as a candidate for the Republican nomination.

“I am very excited about the prospect of representing Bowling Green and Warren County in the Kentucky General Assembly. As an educator, I’ve had the privilege of working with young people to help better their lives. It would be an honor and privilege to help build a bright future for all the residents of the 20th District,” said Jackson.

Jackson is a lifelong resident of Warren County and a retired educator and coach who currently serves on the Warren County Board of Education. Jackson has been married to his wife Debbie for 36 years. Debbie is a registered nurse at Medical Center, and they have two grown sons, and four beautiful grandchildren.

Jackson currently works as a financial consultant for Studle Financial Services in Bowling Green and is the vice­ chairman for the BG-WC Community Education Board of Directors.

“My promise to the great people of the 20th District is to serve you with Honesty, Integrity and Action. I want to represent all the people of the 20th district, not just a select few. Please join my efforts and help us fight to bring our state dollars back into Bowling Green. I’ll use a common sense conservative approach to dealing with public safety, infrastructure, workforce preparedness and limited government.

“I look forward to bringing people together to better serve Bowling Green and Warren County. As the fastest growing community in the state of Kentucky, we need someone in Frankfort who can get things done, and I am that person.”

