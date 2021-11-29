Advertisement

Lewisburg churches to host Living Nativity scene

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - Churches in Lewisburg are working together to bring a Living Nativity scene this Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Larry Vaught, the Minister of Music, of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lewisburg said this has been an annual event that began almost a decade ago.

The event will feature not only the Nativity Scene but a meal will be served to attendees along with contact information for those who may be in need this holiday season.

Vaught also said with all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, this event will allow people to experience it in a safe drive through format.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Local Tree Farm
Local tree lot prepares for upcoming holiday season
Patio Forecast
Cooler conditions on the way!
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

Hope House is now accepting donations for the Affordable Christmas campaign.
Affordable Christmas now accepting donations
Warren County native Kevin Jackson has announced his plans to run for District 20 State...
Warren County native to run for District 20 State Representative seat
We are cold to start the day, but warmer weather is on the way!
Chilly start to the work week, big warm up on the way!
1
Hope House Ministries