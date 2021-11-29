Lewisburg churches to host Living Nativity scene

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - Churches in Lewisburg are working together to bring a Living Nativity scene this Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Larry Vaught, the Minister of Music, of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lewisburg said this has been an annual event that began almost a decade ago.

The event will feature not only the Nativity Scene but a meal will be served to attendees along with contact information for those who may be in need this holiday season.

Vaught also said with all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, this event will allow people to experience it in a safe drive through format.

