Major Warming Trend Coming!

Temps Near 70 Possible Late Week!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was a great-looking but chilly day! Highs failed to get out of the 40s despite a good dose of sunshine. Readings will be warming considerably in the days ahead, though!

Tuesday starts off with sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs will be roughly ten degrees warmer than Monday, with the thermometer rising in the mid-to-upper 50s and even a few low 60s! Though we expect most places to stay dry, a few spots could see a stray rain shower Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. We are dry Wednesday during the day and we’ll also be slightly warmer! Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with clouds moving out and sunshine moving in! Thursday will be great for an early December day with ample sunshine and highs well-above normal in the mid-to-upper 60s! We may even flirt with 70 in a few spots! Friday will be a rinse and repeat day compared to Thursday, but clouds will develop with daytime heating and there could also be a stray shower chance later in the day. This weekend will also feature stray shower chances, but the bulk of the forecast looks dry with highs cooling down to near average in the mid-to-upper 50s on both Saturday and Sunday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: AM Sun, then increasing clouds. Warmer. High 58. Low 38. Winds W at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. High 62. Low 46. Winds S at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 68. Low 49. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 49

Today’s Low: 25

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 77 (1927)

Record Low: 9 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.43″ (-1.15″)

Yearly Precip: 50.53″ (+4.89″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

