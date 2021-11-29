Advertisement

Service One Credit Union announces merger

Service One Credit Union
Service One Credit Union(SOCU)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Service One announces plans to merge with Security Plus FCU (Russellville, KY) pending regulatory approval and member approval. The Boards of Directors from both credit unions have mutually agreed that this partnership is a great opportunity to create more value within the membership.

Service One CEO, Rebecca S. Stone, shares: “The pending merger with Security Plus Federal Credit Union is an opportunity to further invest in our communities to make a positive impact on the lives of all those we serve. Our plan is to bring expanded products and business hours, as well as, increased accessibility through our branch network, mobile and online banking services and nationwide ATM network.”

Security Plus Board Chairman David Kinser, shares: “The Board of Directors at Security Plus Federal Credit Union in Russellville, KY is pleased with the pending merger with Service One Credit Union. We look forward to the new and updated options that our members will have under this new direction.”

When completed by mid-2022, the Security Plus location in Russellville will become a branch of Service One. In the meantime, Service One has agreed to assist in the management of the Security Plus FCU location.

As the merger process moves forward, both credit unions will provide information to their respective memberships via their website (socu.com) and other applicable communication channels

