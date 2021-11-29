Tops to open NCAA Volleyball Tournament against South Carolina in Atlanta

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the Conference USA automatic bid, WKU Volleyball is set to match up against South Carolina in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday, December 3rd from Atlanta, Georgia. The Hilltoppers will head to the event with a 27-1 record after locking up the program’s 12th automatic – and 14th overall – bid to the NCAA Tournament.

SCHEDULE:

First Round

Friday, December 3 – 3:30 p.m. CT | WKU vs. South Carolina

Friday, December 3 - 6 p.m. CT | [8] Georgia Tech vs. The Citadel

Second Round Saturday, December 4 – 6 p.m. CT | Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

WKU and South Carolina will meet for the fourth time ever with South Carolina having a 2-1 advantage. The two teams haven’t met since 1993.

The Gamecocks posted a 14-14 record (6-12 SEC) with wins over three tournament teams in Washington State, Rice, and the No. 7 overall seed Kentucky.

If the Hilltoppers can take care of business against South Carolina, they will take on either The Citadel or [8] Georgia Tech. The Citadel finished 14-11 securing a bid by winning the SoCon Tournament. Georgia Tech earned the eighth national seed finishing with a 23-5 record (14-4 ACC) with a road win over [3] Pittsburgh.

Georgia Tech will be the 10th regional site the Hilltoppers have competed at. One of the 10 being Bowling Green when the Hilltoppers hosted in 2019.

Since joining Conference USA prior to the 2014 campaign, WKU has secured seven of the possible eight automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament while also winning the regular-season championship each of those seasons.

For the third straight year Rice also made the field of 64. Theirs was an at-large bid all three years making C-USA a two-bid league.

WKU Volleyball kept its 20-win season streak alive and owns the second-longest active streak in the NCAA at 22-consecutive seasons.

First and Second Round play of the 2021 NCAA Tournament will take place Thursday - Saturday December 2-4. In total, 64 teams will play in the First Round. Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals (Sweet 16 and Elite 8) are slated for December 10 and 11 with the National Semifinals and National Championship set for December 16 and 18 in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.