Advertisement

‘Trees of Christmas’ now open at Houchens Center

The ‘Trees of Christmas’ attraction opened its doors on Saturday, November 27 at the Houchens...
The ‘Trees of Christmas’ attraction opened its doors on Saturday, November 27 at the Houchens Center.(WBKO)
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The ‘Trees of Christmas’ attraction opened its doors on Saturday, November 27 at the Houchens Center.

The theme this year is ‘Let’s Make Memories.’ While each tree fits the theme, each organization has its own little spin.

The exhibit is a tradition in Bowling Green. This year marks the 42nd year the Houchens Center has hosted the event.

There are 27 trees throughout the exhibit, which is less than in years previous. This allows for enough space for social distancing.

With the extra space, the center proudly shares that it is wheelchair accessible.

They say it is a perfect place to take a picture for your Christmas Card!

It is open to the public until December 21. You can visit on Mondays through Saturday 10-4 and Sundays 1-4.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Coffey
Kentucky State Police investigate murder in Russell County
Cieron Burns
Glasgow man accused of cutting victim with box cutter
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

Latest News

Nathaniel Mieses-Nevarez
Bowling Green man pleads guilty to 2019 murder
Service One Credit Union
Service One Credit Union announces merger
1
Hope House Ministries
Jordan Coffey
Kentucky State Police investigate murder in Russell County