‘Trees of Christmas’ now open at Houchens Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The ‘Trees of Christmas’ attraction opened its doors on Saturday, November 27 at the Houchens Center.

The theme this year is ‘Let’s Make Memories.’ While each tree fits the theme, each organization has its own little spin.

The exhibit is a tradition in Bowling Green. This year marks the 42nd year the Houchens Center has hosted the event.

There are 27 trees throughout the exhibit, which is less than in years previous. This allows for enough space for social distancing.

With the extra space, the center proudly shares that it is wheelchair accessible.

They say it is a perfect place to take a picture for your Christmas Card!

It is open to the public until December 21. You can visit on Mondays through Saturday 10-4 and Sundays 1-4.

