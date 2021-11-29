Warming trend sets in beyond Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was dry and cool as we tracked highs reach the mid 50s across south central Kentucky! We’ll see similar conditions throughout the beginning of the work week.

Warming up this week! (wbko)

Highs through Monday will stick to the upper 40s, though we will see a warmup after that. Daytime highs will climb to the upper 50s through Tuesday and break 60 by Wednesday! Thursday will be a gorgeous day to be outdoors as we track plentiful sunshine along with afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds out of the south will also aid in keeping us warm through the end of the work week. However, stray showers track in by Friday and Saturday. These showers will be spotty, so bring the umbrella just in case! Highs will begin to tumble after the cold front passes through - we’ll see afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s through Saturday before isolated showers arrive Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 49. Low 34. Winds S at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 58. Low 36. Winds W at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60. Low 46. Winds S at 7 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 55

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 76 (1909)

Record Low: 0 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.43″ (-1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 50.53″ (+5.06″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

