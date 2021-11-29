Advertisement

Warren County native to run for District 20 State Representative seat

Warren County native Kevin Jackson has announced his plans to run for District 20 State Representative.(Kevin Jackson)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County native Kevin Jackson has announced his candidacy for the District 20 State Representative.

Jackson plans to officially submit his paperwork later this week in Frankfort as a candidate for the Republican nomination.

“I am very excited about the prospect of representing Bowling Green and Warren County in the Kentucky General Assembly,” said Jackson. “As an educator, I’ve had the privilege of working with young people to help better their lives. It would be an honor and privilege to help build a bright future for all the residents of the 20th District.”

Jackson is a lifelong resident of Warren County and a retired educator and coach who currently serves on the Warren County Board of Education, and currently works as a financial consultant for Studle Financial Services in Bowling Green and is the vice­ chairman for the BG-WC Community Education Board of Directors.

The seat is currently held by Patti Minter, who already has filed for re-election.

