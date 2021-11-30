Advertisement

BG Fire responds to industrial accident at Bilstein Group

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 6:20 p.m. Monday night, the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to an industrial accident at Bilstein Group.

A man became stuck under a 9,000-pound roll of steel.

The man’s arm and leg were trapped under the steel, and extraction tools were used to free him.

The man was flown to a trauma center.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Coffey
Kentucky State Police investigate murder in Russell County
Cieron Burns
Glasgow man accused of cutting victim with box cutter
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Nathaniel Mieses-Nevarez
Bowling Green man pleads guilty to 2019 murder
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

Latest News

Henry Royse announces candidacy for mayor of Glasgow
Henry Royse announces Glasgow mayoral candidacy
Glasgow Police pull people over and give them money
Glasgow Police and local church give out money during Christmas traffic stops
Mike Wilson and Robert Stivers
Top Kentucky lawmakers preview upcoming legislative session
Glasgow Police and local church give out money during Christmas traffic stops
Glasgow Police and local church give out money during Christmas traffic stops