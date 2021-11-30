BG Fire responds to industrial accident at Bilstein Group

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 6:20 p.m. Monday night, the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to an industrial accident at Bilstein Group.

A man became stuck under a 9,000-pound roll of steel.

The man’s arm and leg were trapped under the steel, and extraction tools were used to free him.

The man was flown to a trauma center.

His condition is unknown at this time.

