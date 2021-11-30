BRADD Santa’s Secret Helpers for Seniors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Development District (BRADD) wants to help brighten the Holidays for some homebound seniors in our community.

This year’s program is called “Santa’s Secret Helpers for Seniors”.

To make Christmas a little nicer for seniors who may be on a tight budget or fixed income, BRADD is collecting items to give as gifts and items that are needed on a daily basis.

Suggested gifts include:

House Slippers

Socks

Pajamas

Blankets

Robes

Puzzles

Large Print Word Puzzles

Other items being collected include:

Hygiene Items

Household Supplies

Lotion

Gift Bags

Wrapping Paper

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Once you purchase your gift, you can drop it off at the BRADD office located at 177 Graham Ave. in Bowling Green.

Gifts and hygiene items will be taken now through December 14th.

Santa’s helpers will wrap the gifts and deliver them in time for the holidays.

If you need assistance getting your gifts to BRADD, please call the office at 270-782-9223.

Volunteers are also needed.

