BRADD Secret Santa Drive now accepting donations

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Development District is accepting donations to collect for homebound seniors until Dec. 14.

Donations may be dropped off at the office at 177 Graham Avenue.

Anyone needing assistance getting the donation items to BRADD can call the office at 270-782-9223.

Suggested gifts include house slippers, socks, pajamas, robes, blankets, hygiene items, puzzles, household supplies, lotion, large print word puzzles, gift bags and wrapping paper.

