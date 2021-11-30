Downtown city improvement projects continue with minimal traffic impact

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Bowling Green announced that its improvement projects continue this week which will impact traffic.

The city says the construction contractor will be milling on College Street from Sixth Avenue to Spring Alley, Main Avenue from Center Street to College Street, and on Eighth Avenue from College Street to State Street to prepare for new asphalt to be paved.

Paving is scheduled to occur later this week.

According to Deborah Highland West with the city, traffic control will be implemented as well as the contractor having flaggers on-site to redirect traffic as needed.

Motorists should use caution in this area as traffic may move slower but will continue moving during the project.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.