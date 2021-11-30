Advertisement

Downtown city improvement projects continue with minimal traffic impact

Downtown Construction Project
Downtown Construction Project(City of Bowling Green)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Bowling Green announced that its improvement projects continue this week which will impact traffic.

The city says the construction contractor will be milling on College Street from Sixth Avenue to Spring Alley, Main Avenue from Center Street to College Street, and on Eighth Avenue from College Street to State Street to prepare for new asphalt to be paved.

Paving is scheduled to occur later this week.

According to Deborah Highland West with the city, traffic control will be implemented as well as the contractor having flaggers on-site to redirect traffic as needed.

Motorists should use caution in this area as traffic may move slower but will continue moving during the project.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Coffey
Kentucky State Police investigate murder in Russell County
Cieron Burns
Glasgow man accused of cutting victim with box cutter
Nathaniel Mieses-Nevarez
Bowling Green man pleads guilty to 2019 murder
BG Fire responds to industrial accident at Bilstein Group
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

Latest News

Trooper Teddy Bear
KSP reports best Trooper Teddy Bear Black Friday sale to date
A photo shows some of the counterfeit money showing up in Scottsville.
SCAM ALERT: Fake money circulating in Scottsville
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
State awards funding to 10 projects to improve water quality
BRADD Secret Santa Drive now accepting donations until Dec. 14.
BRADD Secret Santa Drive now accepting donations