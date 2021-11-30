Glasgow Police and local church give out money during Christmas traffic stops

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier today when the Glasgow Police Department pulled people over, it was for a good cause.

Glasgow police and members of River Lake Church teamed up once again this year to make several people’s day by handing out envelopes with $100 Bills inside.

“When I got asked if I would volunteer, it was so exciting, But yet, I was very nervous because of the fact that I’ve never done this before,” said Brenda Thompson, one of the church’s volunteers, “Just to be able to touch other people’s hearts too, was so overwhelming for me, to know that we gave some hope to some folks, what a great feeling it was.”

For those who ended up being pulled over, only to receive money, it was a nice surprise.

The first person to be stopped and receive the money was a mother on her way home. The second was also a woman who was had her son in the car with her. “It’s great,” she said “It will really help a lot at Christmas”.

The third person who received the money became emotional as she spoke about how much it would help her family. “That means a lot”, she said “with three kids and working full time, me and their dad, it means so much like I’m trying not to cry. It really does.”

Sergeant Wesley Hickswho also made the rounds last year, says he looks forward to doing the stops. “By pulling this guy over here he was surprised and it just helps us,” Sgt. Hicks said, “It gives us a change of pace and different interaction with the community”.

Along with Sgt. Hicks, two other members of the Glasgow PD were out, each with a stack of six envelopes holding $100 each to give to those they pulled over. In total, giving out 2,400 dollars to those who might need it most during the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.