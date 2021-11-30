Advertisement

Hardin Co. suspect arrested after sharing child sexual exploitation images online

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in an investigation of a Radcliff man sharing child sexual abuse material online.

Timmy Lee Logsdon, 31, was arrested on Tuesday after an undercover investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to a press release, KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch began their investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

A search warrant was granted for Logsdon’s home in Radcliff on Nov. 30, where KSP found and seized equipment facilitating the crime. KSP confirmed the equipment was taken to their forensic laboratory for examination and the investigation is ongoing.

Logsdon has been charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexuals performance with a victim under 12 years old.

Logsdon was arrested and booked in Hardin County Detention Center.

