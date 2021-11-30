Henry Royse announces Glasgow mayoral candidacy

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Henry Royse has filed papers as a candidate for mayor of Glasgow.

Royse grew up in Glasgow and attended Glasgow City Schools and Western Kentucky University, where he earned his degree in Mass Communications in 1979.

Royse has also served on the T.J. Samson Hospital Board of Directors for 20 years.

“I have been on the T.J. Samson Hospital Board of Directors for 20 years. In 2014″, Royse said, “I served for a year as the interim CEO during a transition of leaders. The type of leadership skills I learned while keeping the hospital economically viable, staffing healthcare professionals, and recruiting top-notch specialists and providers would be an invaluable aid in addressing the continuous challenges of running the city.”

Royse also served as President of the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce and the President of Glasgow Rotary.

Royse is married to the former Terri Lou Doyel. They have two children, Wes and wife Dr. Elizabeth Combs Royse and their son Hank: and daughter, Cara Lu Royse.

