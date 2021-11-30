Ky. lawmakers hold final meeting of Unemployment Task Force

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For months, Kentucky lawmakers have been meeting in a special task force dealing with unemployment.

This, after tens of thousands of people lost their jobs in the pandemic. We have heard from many of them who had trouble receiving their benefits.

Tuesday morning, the final meeting of the Unemployment Task Force was held as they prepared to give lawmakers recommendations. The recommendations could be used to draw up bills to be considered in next year’s legislative session.

“The intent of this whole thing is to get input on what needs to be done,” said Jeff Wiggins with the Kentucky AFL-CIO.

Tuesday’s meeting came as some lawmakers say the recommendations don’t go far enough and some labor officials are concerned changes will ultimately do more harm than help.

The task force met and heard from various organizations and state workforce and labor officials.

A lot of the discussion was over the new system that will take several years to put into use that will replace the outdated and overrun unemployment computer system that many blame on the backlog of claims and problems dating back to March 2020.

However, several lawmakers say workers will not be helped by these recommendations and more voices should be heard, while others defended the work of the committee.

Jeff Wiggins with Ky AFL-CIO tells lawmakers that “any change to UI will hurt working people.” Says problem is lack of a living minimum wage. pic.twitter.com/l50VIhlq9p — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) November 30, 2021

There were also a number of labor and union groups in the meeting and several of them spoke saying they are concerned reforms will ultimately hurt working people. A man with the AFL CIO said people can’t survive on 50 percent unemployment.

As lawmakers argue over what’s the best course, some tell us they simply want answers as to why they’re not receiving benefits. Such as a man who told us he lost his job in October. He says his claim remains in “fact-finding” and no one from the state or federal level will help him.

The task force approved the recommendations with two Democrats voting against them, one argument was that they were not specific enough. See the recommendations below.

Next year’s legislative session starts in January. One issue that could be included in legislation will be to expand the role of Kentucky Career Centers by not just helping the unemployed, but the underemployed.

Unfortunately, lawmakers say legislation next year won’t help current claims, but can they prevent another mess?

“You never have total assurance. It will be better in the future hopefully,” said Sen. Michael Nemes, R-Shepherdsville.

