Mead named C-USA Freshman of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball freshman guard Alexis Mead has earned Conference USA Freshman of the Week honors, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

The rookie averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game last week against Indiana State and Tennessee State. Mead set new career highs in points with 25 against the Sycamores and assists with six against the Tigers.

The Moreno Valley, California native was clutch for the Lady Toppers down the stretch. Against Tennessee State, WKU’s lead dwindled to three in the fourth quarter but Mead commanded an 11-2 run sparked by her own eight points in the last 2:44 of the game. Against Indiana State, the Sycamores had a four-point halftime lead that was erased in the second half thanks in part to Mead’s 20 points in the half, including 13 in the third quarter.

Mead is WKU’s second leading scoring, averaging 12.0 points per game and is dishing out 3.4 assists per game. Her 1.41 assist-turnover ratio is the best of any freshman in the conference and ninth best overall.

The award is Mead’s first weekly honor of her collegiate career.

Mead and the Lady Toppers will be back in action on Thursday at Bellarmine starting at 5:30 p.m. (CT). WKU returns to E.A. Diddle Arena on Sunday to take on Tennessee Tech at 2 p.m. for the final home non-conference game of the season.

