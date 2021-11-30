Program grants SkyPAC tickets to individuals on financial assistance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced the establishment of a new program, SKyPASS: Arts Access for All.

SKyPASS is a program providing tickets to individuals on financial assistance from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“We believe that everyone should benefit from the arts,” said Jeffrey Reed, President & CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky. “We are happy to offer this program for those who cannot ordinarily afford tickets to our productions so that they will be able to enjoy them.” SKyPASS is made possible through the generous support of Bendix; Ben Smith Life Compass Financial; English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP; Graves Gilbert Clinic; Jim Johnson Nissan/Hyundai | Jim and Darlene Johnson; U.S. Bank; and the Laura Turner Dugas Fund for Allen County.

SKyPASS offers cardholders up to four complimentary tickets per program for most shows at SKyPAC. This includes most SKyPAC, Orchestra Kentucky, and BG Onstage performances. Performances are in the Rita & Jim Scott Concert Hall. This program is available to qualifying members of the community receiving financial assistance from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“Arts of Southern Kentucky is a community-supported organization, and it’s our duty and privilege to support our community as well,” said Elise Charny, Arts of Southern Kentucky Education Director.

“The arts are not only some of our greatest pleasures, they are also our greatest sources of comfort in trying times,” Charny said. “The performing arts nourishes the soul and lifts the spirit. It sustains us when we’re sad and entertains us when we need to set aside the worries of the day.”

SKyPASS membership cards are available through partner organizations that serve people in need. For a complete list of current participating partners, program information and concert availability, go to TheSKyPass.org.

“The fact that individuals can come to all of our shows here or the majority of our shows here at no cost if they are in need. Just says to me that we are truly saying that the arts are for everyone. It’s for everyone in the community, regardless of you know, your situation that you’re facing right now,” said Denise Lubey, Director of Development of Human Resources.

To order tickets, SKyPASS holders should contact the SKyPAC ticket office by phone at 270-904-1880, in person at 601 College Street, or online.

