SCAM ALERT: Fake money circulating in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department has alerted citizens of fake money popping up in the community.

According to SPD, the money is movie production money and can be purchased online. The counterfeit bills are described as looking “extremely real.” SPD said the fake money can be identified with words such as “Prop copy” on the back right side, “In props we trust” on the back at the top and “For motion pictures purposes, not legal tender” on the back.

