Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Fake money circulating in Scottsville

A photo shows some of the counterfeit money showing up in Scottsville.
A photo shows some of the counterfeit money showing up in Scottsville.(Scottsville Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department has alerted citizens of fake money popping up in the community.

According to SPD, the money is movie production money and can be purchased online. The counterfeit bills are described as looking “extremely real.” SPD said the fake money can be identified with words such as “Prop copy” on the back right side, “In props we trust” on the back at the top and “For motion pictures purposes, not legal tender” on the back.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Coffey
Kentucky State Police investigate murder in Russell County
Cieron Burns
Glasgow man accused of cutting victim with box cutter
Nathaniel Mieses-Nevarez
Bowling Green man pleads guilty to 2019 murder
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
BG Fire responds to industrial accident at Bilstein Group

Latest News

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
State awards funding to 10 projects to improve water quality
BRADD Secret Santa Drive now accepting donations until Dec. 14.
BRADD Secret Santa Drive now accepting donations
Tracking a nice warm up on the way for south-central Kentucky!
Mild start with warmer conditions on the way!
Sunshine and warmth this morning followed by increasing clouds this afternoon!
Warming trend starts today, lasts through the work week!