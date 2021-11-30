Advertisement

Scottsville man charged with arson

Christopher Wells
Christopher Wells(Allen County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man was arrested Tuesday and charged with arson.

According to the Scottsville Police Department, officers on patrol noticed an out building on fire around 5:20 a.m. The officers notified the fire department and evacuated people from a nearby home. Officers said the fire spread to the back of the home and into the attic engulfing the home in flames.

Through investigation, officers said they were able to charge 39-year-old Christopher D. Wells of Scottsville with arson 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree and criminal mischief 1st degree.

