Advertisement

Service One Credit Union announces Merger

Service One Credit Union
Service One Credit Union(SOCU)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Service One has announced plans to merge with Security Plus FCU pending regulatory approval and member approval.

The board of directors from both credit unions have agreed that this partnership will create more value within the membership.

“The pending merger with Security Plus Federal Credit Union is an opportunity to further invest in our communities to make a positive impact on the lives of all those we serve. Our plan is to bring expanded products and business hours, as well as, increased accessibility through our branch network, mobile and online banking services, and nationwide ATM network,” says Service One CEO Rebecca S. Stone.

When completed by mid-2022, the Security Plus location in Russellville will become a branch of Service One.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Coffey
Kentucky State Police investigate murder in Russell County
Cieron Burns
Glasgow man accused of cutting victim with box cutter
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Nathaniel Mieses-Nevarez
Bowling Green man pleads guilty to 2019 murder
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

Latest News

Houchens Center 42nd "Trees of Christmas"
Houchens Center 42nd "Trees of Christmas"
Man Arrested in Stabbing Incident
Man Arrested in Stabbing Incident
Man Arrested in Connection to Murder
Man Arrested in Connection to Murder
KY Senate Leaders Visit Bowling Green
KY Senate Leaders Visit Bowling Green