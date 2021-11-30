Service One Credit Union announces Merger

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Service One has announced plans to merge with Security Plus FCU pending regulatory approval and member approval.

The board of directors from both credit unions have agreed that this partnership will create more value within the membership.

“The pending merger with Security Plus Federal Credit Union is an opportunity to further invest in our communities to make a positive impact on the lives of all those we serve. Our plan is to bring expanded products and business hours, as well as, increased accessibility through our branch network, mobile and online banking services, and nationwide ATM network,” says Service One CEO Rebecca S. Stone.

When completed by mid-2022, the Security Plus location in Russellville will become a branch of Service One.

