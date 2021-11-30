Small Shot at a Shower Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was a lot warmer than our Monday! The final day of November featured a good dose of sunshine along with readings jumping all the way into the low 60s. Even warmer readings are in store later this week!

A weak front slides into the Commonwealth overnight into Wednesday. Though we expect most places to stay dry, a few spots could see a stray rain shower Tuesday night into Wednesday morning; especially in the northern portion of the WBKO viewing area. We are dry by Wednesday afternoon and we’ll also be slightly warmer! Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with clouds moving out and sunshine moving in late in the day! Thursday will be great for an early December day with ample sunshine and highs well-above normal in the upper 60s to near 70°! Friday will be a rinse and repeat day compared to Thursday, but clouds will develop in the afternoon with daytime heating. Very warm when you consider the 1A and 5A High School Football Finals will be taking place on both Friday and Saturday up in Lexington... good luck to the Russellville and South Warren high school football teams! Friday night will also be when the Christmas Tree is lit at Fountain Square in Bowling Green! Temperatures for that will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies!

Speaking of Christmas, we have Christmas Parades in South-Central Kentucky! In Bowling Green, the parade starts at 9:30 a.m. and temperatures should be mild in the upper 40s! During the day Saturday, we’ll be cooler than Friday, but seasonably warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. We also can’t rule out a stray shower, but the bulk of the day looks to stay dry! By Saturday evening, when the Glasgow Christmas Parade begins, we’ll have temps in the low-to-mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, though a tad cooler with highs hovering the mid 50s. Stray shower chances will be with us through early next week, which looks to be on the chilly side in the mid-to-upper 40s. Forecast model trends show signals of warm air returning and staying with us through the middle of December along with stray to isolated rain chances.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible (best chance north). Warm. High 62. Low 46. Winds S at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warmer. High 70. Low 47. Winds SW at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Continued warm. High 69. Low 45. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 63

Today’s Low: 38

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 76 (2006)

Record Low: 4 (1929)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.43″ (-1.30″)

Yearly Precip: 50.53″ (+4.76″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5330 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

