State awards funding to 10 projects to improve water quality

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say 10 projects that aim to improve water quality in Kentucky have received funding.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that more than $2.5 million would go to one city and six utilities for projects in Floyd, Magoffin and Johnson counties.

A statement from Beshear’s office says the funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plans’ $250 million Cleaner Water Program and will provide water and improved sewer and water systems.

The funding will go toward various projects that will make improvements that include supplying water to homes that don’t currently have access to public water, making repairs and modernizing equipment.

