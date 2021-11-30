Todd County Central steals season opener over South Warren 67-56

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the Spartans get ready for the State Championship game in football, South Warren basketball drops their season opener to Todd County Central 67-56.

South Warren got off to an early lead in the 1st quarter led by senior Joel Davis, but the Rebels came back sending the game into overtime later taking this one over the Spartans

South Warren (0-1) will take on Allen County-Scottsville (0-1) Tuesday. Todd County Central (1-0) will face off against Hopkins County Central (0-0) December 3.

