Advertisement

Todd County Central steals season opener over South Warren 67-56

By Brett Alper
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the Spartans get ready for the State Championship game in football, South Warren basketball drops their season opener to Todd County Central 67-56.

South Warren got off to an early lead in the 1st quarter led by senior Joel Davis, but the Rebels came back sending the game into overtime later taking this one over the Spartans

South Warren (0-1) will take on Allen County-Scottsville (0-1) Tuesday. Todd County Central (1-0) will face off against Hopkins County Central (0-0) December 3.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Coffey
Kentucky State Police investigate murder in Russell County
Cieron Burns
Glasgow man accused of cutting victim with box cutter
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Nathaniel Mieses-Nevarez
Bowling Green man pleads guilty to 2019 murder
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

Latest News

Malone, Narveson earn C-USA Player of the Week Awards
Mead named C-USA Freshman of the Week
Todd County Central at South Warren
Todd County Central at South Warren
Sports Connection first segment 11-21-21
Sports Connection 11-28-21