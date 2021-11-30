Traffic light out in Simpson County due to truck crash

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are on the scene of a truck crash in Simpson County after a commercial truck overturned.

The traffic signal at the I-65 northbound exit 2 location at U.S. 31-W in Simpson County is now out due to that truck crash.

Crews are on scene and officials say it will be several hours before the signal is repaired.

Please use caution.

