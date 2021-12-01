Advertisement

Beshear proposes $10 million for Louisville park expansion

Kennedy Bridge as seen from Waterfront Park in Louisville.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says his upcoming budget plan will include devoting $10 million to support an expansion of Waterfront Park into western Louisville.

Officials said Tuesday that the 22-acre park expansion will connect downtown and West Louisville along the Ohio River in Kentucky’s largest city.

The total coast of the expansion is $50 million.

Beshear will submit his budget proposals to the legislature early next year.

The park expansion will be in the Portland neighborhood within West Louisville.

The expansion will include plazas, gardens and an observation pier at the river’s edge that can accommodate events, performances and other gatherings.

