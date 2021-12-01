Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade not implementing new safety measures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Annual Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade is this Saturday, December 4th, in light of the Christmas parade tragedy in Wisconsin, here locally the Jaycees Club says they’re not implementing any new safety precautions.

“We don’t allow walkers unless they’re in a school band or ROTC group or as a dance team. So we have very limited people that are actually going to have feet on the ground. We always ask spectators to stay off the roads to stay on the sidewalks or as close to the sidewalks as possible just to keep the chances of something happening,” said Mary-John Carmon, parade chairman of the Jaycees Club.

Carmon adds that the Bowling Green Police Department will help by adding more officers to help with crowd control.

“The city is working with us to try and keep cars off of the route so that people will have a clearer view of the parade. So we’re just asking people just to use some common sense,” also said Carmon.

She also advises people,” we ask that people don’t, don’t come in the staging area. The staging area is on College Street between Main and 3rd Street, so people should avoid that unless they’re actually in the parade.”

“We want people to have fun. We want this to be enjoyable and memorable for the right reasons,” added Carmon.

The Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on College Street, around Fountain Square Park, and down State Street.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.