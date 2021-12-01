Advertisement

Bowling Green non-profit talks impact of local donations on #GivingTuesday

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While the holiday season is in full swing, people are finding it in their hearts to give back this Giving Tuesday.

One non-profit, named For A Real Change, focuses on youth development, getting them to engage in activities outside the classroom.

Aurelia Spaulding the executive director says the organization helps students take on leadership roles and guides them with programs while also introducing them to colleges as well.

”I think it’s important to think about some of the ways in which we can give back to some of our local nonprofits, some of our smaller nonprofits that may not get as much love when it comes to granting funding and donations during the year,” said Spaulding.

She also adds, “when you give to our organization, especially you’re helping young people that are here and even when we have opportunities of this upcoming year to do programs, virtually. We’re having a hybrid now so our young people can participate here, and if they have like a cousin or a family member, that’s another town they can join hybrid. But that’s only possible through small donations, working together and adding up.”

And if you can’t give this Tuesday, you can donate online or volunteer as well, click here for more information.

