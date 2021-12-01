Bowling Green Police respond to robbery at German American Bank

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 3:00 p.m., Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery at German American Bank on Campbell Lane.

Police say a man walked in, demanded money, and then left on foot.

Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance videos to get a description of the man.

Police say he was headed towards the mall.

Police also say this is one of several bank robberies, and they are currently investigating to see whether they are related.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

