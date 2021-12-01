Advertisement

The Community Farmers Market will host a “Holiday Market” this Saturday

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Saturday The Community Farmers Market – a year-round, indoor, producer-only market is hosting a “Holiday Market” event from 8am - 1pm.

This will be a great time to do some Christmas shopping and pick up some fresh local fruits and vegetables.

With special vendors, you are sure to find something for everyone on your list.

Items you can expect to see:

· fresh vegetables

· dried and canned fruits and vegetables

· local meats

· cheese

· coffee

· seasonings

· olive oils

· wine

· honey

· maple products

· ice cream

· soaps

· jewelry

· and a long list of lovely gift items

Special “Holiday Market” vendors include:

· The Pie Queen

· Pan American Apparel

· This & That Decor & More

· Runaway Love Designs

· Sarah’s Stitches

· Moon Merie

The Community Market is located at 2319 Nashville Rd.

Across the parking lot from WKU south campus.

