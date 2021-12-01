Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Stovall’s Prescription Shop burglarized

South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Gene Birk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police say at around 2:00 a.m. on November 13, 2021 two unknown subjects broke into Stovall’s Prescription Shop on South Court Street.

Officers say the two then went throughout the store, removing whatever items they wished.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name; and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

