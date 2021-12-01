HIGHLIGHTS: Greenwood, Warren Central boys open season with home victories

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood Gators and Warren Central Dragons’ seasons are off to a strong start.

Greenwood defeated Owensboro Catholic, 77-52, leading throughout most of the game. Warren Central defeated region rival Barren Count, 64-55, in a much closer showing. Check out the highlights from Tuesday night’s action.

