HIGHLIGHTS: Barren County girls open season with massive win over Warren Central

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County flexed its depth with a season-opening blowout win over the Warren Central Lady Dragons Tuesday night, 62-17.

The Trojanettes led by as much as 16-4 after both teams exchanges back-and-forth scores to open the game before ultimately trailing away. Check out the highlights of Tuesday night’s battle.

