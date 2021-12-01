Advertisement

KDE approves regulations to restrict use of corporal punishment in public schools

(WLUC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Education approved new regulations Wednesday to restrict the use of corporal punishment in public schools.

The KDE does not have the authority to ban paddling. Individual school boards make the decision on whether to allow it or not. All but 11 districts currently have policies banning or restricting paddling.

Under the new rules, certain students would be exempted, including those with learning disabilities.

Schools would have to try other behavior options first.

They would also have to have written consent from parents.

