Life’s Better Together Foundation to host ‘Miracle Mile’ this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Life’s Better Foundation will host their 7th Annual Miracle on College Street Mile run and walk event this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

The race will take place in downtown Bowling Green and is the official kick off to the Jaycee’s Christmas Parade.

Registration is now $25 per person and includes an event t-shirt, a Santa hat and their Finish Line Pancake and Bacon breakfast provided by the race’s sponsor M&L Electrical.

All of the proceeds from the event will be used to provide practical financial support to local families with a child or a parent battling a critical illness.

According to Danette Idlett, the executive director of the Life’s Better Together Foundation, families of four or more will receive a 10% discount for registration, which is applied at checkout.

The foundation also will bring back the Miracle 3:59 Mile, which is a quarter-mile run or walk that will take place after the College Street mile run and walk, and is specifically designed for athletes with special needs, according to Idlett.

To register, visit the foundation’s website.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.