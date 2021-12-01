Local high schoolers take on roles of the courtroom in Teen Court Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There was a packed courtroom at the Warren County Justice Center Tuesday evening, as local high schoolers took part in a very realistic mock trial.

From the jurors to attorneys, even bailiffs, these students ran the show as part of the Kentucky Teen Court Program.

“They were required to learn the rules of the courtroom, rules of evidence, and they were trained on how to present their case to a jury,” Warren District Judge Kim Geoghegan said.

Judge Geoghegan headed up this new experience, which is a first for Warren County. She wanted to thank Judges Steve Wilson and Catherine Holderfield as well as other volunteers for helping with the process.

“I’m very impressed with the professionalism of our students, they’re very mature,” she said.

South Warren Sophomore Avery Yates is planning to go to law school one day. This is a chance for her to get a feel of what being a prosecutor is like.

“We did ones where we formed our own opening statements, did our own questions and closing statements, so really got the experience,” Yates said.

Others, for the first time, learning more about the justice center firsthand.

“I think this program is amazing to help me see if I would want to actually pursue it as a career or not,” Charley Duff, who goes to Bowling Green High School, said.

These students, really studying up on how to operate a courtroom. “Last week she was the defendant and I was her defending attorney,” Emma Coomes said about Duff.

At the start of the new year, they will hear real cases in this same building once a month.

“The cases that will be presented to the teen court are referred by the court-designated workers. They are real offenses committed by juveniles in Warren County,” Geoghegan explained.

The cases involve non-violent offenses. There were about 60 students that participated in the program. These students were sworn in tonight before the mock trial, vowing confidentiality when they hear real cases.

