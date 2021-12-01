Advertisement

On-ramp in Butler County to temporarily close for new ramp construction

Closure expected to begin Sunday, Dec. 5
(Source: KYTC)
(Source: KYTC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced an upcoming project that will temporarily close an on-ramp in Butler County.

Reconstruction work to the on-ramp onto165 William H. Natcher Expressway interchange at Exit 33. will create several changes in the coming weeks.

The project will temporarily close the I-165 northbound on-ramp for two weeks and will also open the newly configured I-165 northbound off-ramp.

The I-165 northbound on-ramp will temporarily close the morning of Sunday, Dec. 5, and will reopen on the newly configured on-ramp on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The detour is listed below:

I-165 northbound on-ramp detour

  • U.S. 231 northbound – For those traveling on U.S 231 north, motorists will take U.S. 231 north through Cromwell to the Western Kentucky Parkway northbound to I-165.
  • U.S. 231 southbound – For those traveling on U.S. 231 south, motorists will take U.S. 231 south to KY 70 to I-165 at Exit 27.

The I-165 northbound off-ramp will remain open but will switch to the newly constructed off-ramp on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead in Scottsville following traffic accident on U.S. 231
Christopher Wells
Scottsville man charged with arson
BG Fire responds to industrial accident at Bilstein Group
A photo shows some of the counterfeit money showing up in Scottsville.
SCAM ALERT: Fake money circulating in Scottsville
President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge

Latest News

Holiday Market at The Community Farmers Market
The Community Farmers Market will host a “Holiday Market” this Saturday
1
The Community Farmers Market
1
Cram the Cruiser
1
Good News sponsored by Bath Planet