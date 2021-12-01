On-ramp in Butler County to temporarily close for new ramp construction
Closure expected to begin Sunday, Dec. 5
BUTLER CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced an upcoming project that will temporarily close an on-ramp in Butler County.
Reconstruction work to the on-ramp onto165 William H. Natcher Expressway interchange at Exit 33. will create several changes in the coming weeks.
The project will temporarily close the I-165 northbound on-ramp for two weeks and will also open the newly configured I-165 northbound off-ramp.
The I-165 northbound on-ramp will temporarily close the morning of Sunday, Dec. 5, and will reopen on the newly configured on-ramp on Sunday, Dec. 19.
The detour is listed below:
I-165 northbound on-ramp detour
- U.S. 231 northbound – For those traveling on U.S 231 north, motorists will take U.S. 231 north through Cromwell to the Western Kentucky Parkway northbound to I-165.
- U.S. 231 southbound – For those traveling on U.S. 231 south, motorists will take U.S. 231 south to KY 70 to I-165 at Exit 27.
The I-165 northbound off-ramp will remain open but will switch to the newly constructed off-ramp on Sunday, Dec. 12.
The entire project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.
