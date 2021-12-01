Advertisement

Police: Former UCF football player fatally shot by father

FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football...
FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Houston on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former football player at the University of Central Florida was fatally shot during an altercation with his father.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Otis Anderson Jr. was killed late Monday during the fight with his father, Otis Anderson Sr., at his parents’ home.

Authorities say the fight began after the ex-player’s father was bit by a dog belonging to Anderson’s girlfriend.

Anderson’s mother, Denise, was treated for graze wounds at a hospital. Anderson’s father is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

It wasn’t immediately known if the father had a lawyer who could comment for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

