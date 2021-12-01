Robot floor scrubbers now rolling through Warren County Public Schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several Warren County Public Schools just got a new addition to their staff, but it’s not a human.

The autonomous floor scrubber is the first of its kind in Kentucky and Tennessee schools. Also known as a robotic floor scrubber, the Nilfisk machine works by itself after being start-up by a custodian.

The robot has two different modes-- copycat mode following a map already tracked out by a human, and fill-in mode for larger spaces, where the scrubber only knows the perimeter of the area. The machines run by themselves after being filled with cleaning solution and they return back to their original spot after they’re finished cleaning

Officials say safety is not a concern as there is a safety feature that overrides the machine if necessary.

“Everything we do at Warren County Schools has safety first and foremost in mind,” says Mike Wilson, Director of Facilities at Warren County Public Schools. “So this machine has a safety factor has sensors all around it. So if a student or a staff or someone would walk out in front of it, it would stop automatically.”

Wilson says the machines do not take jobs away at any of their schools, but only help efficiency in the schools, especially with plenty of jobs openings around the county.

“Not only does this fill jobs that currently are going unfilled, but it also helps the people that are already working, it makes them more efficient,” said Wilson. “They’re able to go do higher-level activities, such as cleaning restrooms, cleaning cafeterias, cleaning office spaces.”

There is currently a fleet of 10 machines throughout the county. Airports and hospitals also use these floor scrubbers in their facilities. They all come from Consolidated Paper Group.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.