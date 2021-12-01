Scottsville PD raises money for Supporting Heroes through No Shave November

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department raised more than $2,000 by participating in No Shave November.

This years funds raised, a total of $2,330, were donated to Supporting Heroes. Supporting Heroes is a non-profit that provides funds to the immediate family for Police, Fire, & EMS line of duty deaths.

The tradition included awards for the officer that raised the most money and for best beard grown. The award for most money raised by a single officer went to Officer David Clark. The best beard (judged by local barber Jeanie Adams of White Plains Barber Shop) was awarded to Detective John Rose.

Kyle Smith & Eric Johnson from Supporting Heroes were present to accept the donation. Scottsville PD extended a special thanks to Sammy Cook at Bluegrass Signs for constructing & donating the presentation check.

