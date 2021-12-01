Advertisement

Secretary of State announces partnership to help push voter registration

(WILX)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Ahead of the 2022 elections, Kentucky’s Secretary of State is teaming up with a statewide organization to help recruit poll workers and get young people registered to vote.

On Wednesday, Michael Adams announced the partnership with the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association.

“We can’t have an election without election workers,” Adams said in a news release. “Our base of volunteer poll workers is aging out, and this partnership will help us find new ones as we prepare for the 2022 elections.”

In addition to recruiting poll workers, officials with both organizations will hold high school voter registration drives and conduct voter education training.

Under the recently enacted election reform law, any registered voter is now eligible to serve as a poll worker.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead in Scottsville following traffic accident on U.S. 231
Christopher Wells
Scottsville man charged with arson
BG Fire responds to industrial accident at Bilstein Group
A photo shows some of the counterfeit money showing up in Scottsville.
SCAM ALERT: Fake money circulating in Scottsville
President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge

Latest News

This week’s JA People of Action features Mike Thompson
This week’s JA People of Action features Mike Thompson
Scottsville Police Department raises money for Supporting Heroes.
Scottsville PD raises money for Supporting Heroes through No Shave November
Kennedy Bridge as seen from Waterfront Park in Louisville.
Beshear proposes $10 million for Louisville park expansion
A nice day to put up the Christmas lights, though there will be some gusty winds at times!
Tracking clouds, sprinkles and warm weather for midweek!