Secretary of State announces partnership to help push voter registration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Ahead of the 2022 elections, Kentucky’s Secretary of State is teaming up with a statewide organization to help recruit poll workers and get young people registered to vote.

On Wednesday, Michael Adams announced the partnership with the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association.

“We can’t have an election without election workers,” Adams said in a news release. “Our base of volunteer poll workers is aging out, and this partnership will help us find new ones as we prepare for the 2022 elections.”

In addition to recruiting poll workers, officials with both organizations will hold high school voter registration drives and conduct voter education training.

Under the recently enacted election reform law, any registered voter is now eligible to serve as a poll worker.

