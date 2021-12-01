Advertisement

Snow Flurry Scurry 5K coming Jan. 29

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Registration is now open for the 8th Annual Snow Flurry Scurry 5K benefitting Lost River Cave.

Registration can be done online, and early bird registration allows runners to save $5 on the registration fee until Jan. 10.

All funds raised this year will go to provide wildlife proof trash cans.

A virtual option is also available.

Awards will be given to the top five male and female runners in each age division.

For more information, contact David Haynes at 270-303-2617 or email him at chadwick@lostrivercave.org or call the Lost River Cave office at 270-393-0077.

