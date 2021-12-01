Soaring into the 70s!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was filled with clouds as a weak frontal system moved through. Some places picked up a bit of rain from some light showers late day. We’re drying out tonight, setting the stage for a GREAT day of weather Thursday!

Thursday will not feel like an early December day as we are tracking a big warm up!! Ample sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds will allow highs to soar into the upper 60s and low 70s! Friday will be a rinse and repeat day compared to Thursday, but clouds will develop in the afternoon with daytime heating. Very warm when you consider the 1A and 5A High School Football Championship games will be taking place on both Friday and Saturday up in Lexington... good luck to the Russellville and South Warren high school football teams! Friday night will also be when the Christmas Tree is lit at Fountain Square in Bowling Green! Temperatures for the start of that will be in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies!

Speaking of Christmas, we have Christmas Parades in South-Central Kentucky! In Bowling Green, the parade starts at 9:30 a.m. and temperatures should be mild in the upper 40s with variably cloudy skies! During the day Saturday, we’ll be cooler than Friday, but seasonably warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with clouds decreasing throughout the day. By Saturday evening, when the Glasgow Christmas Parade begins, we’ll have temps in the low-to-mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, but will also have scattered rain showers move in during the afternoon. Rain moves out, but chilly air returns for early next week, but temperatures will be near-to-slightly above average going into the middle of next week with unsettled weather returning into the region.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warmer. High 70. Low 45. Winds SW at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued warm. High 71. Low 45. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. High 58. Low 38. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 71 (1933)

Record Low: 14 (1964)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.43″ (-0.15″)

Yearly Precip: 50.53″ (+4.61″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3861 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

