Sprinkles, clouds with us for midweek, but still warm!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was bright and warm for much of the day before clouds rolled in. Those clouds are still with us on Wednesday and will remain for the bulk of the day. Along with the clouds, we could also see a few raindrops in portions of south-central Kentucky!

If you haven't put up your Christmas lights yet, you can still get away with it today, though there will be some breezy winds at times and a few sprinkles can't be ruled out. (WBKO)

A weak front has passed through southern Kentucky, and though it is weak, it has brought some cloud cover and light precipitation to the region. We expect most places to stay dry, a few spots could see a stray rain shower or sprinkle Wednesday morning and also in the late afternoon; especially in the northern portion of the WBKO viewing area. Regardless, we will be warm once again with highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s! Cloud cover will be with us for much of the day, though a few breaks in the clouds will be possible in the evening and eventually after sunset. Thursday will not feel like an early December day as we are tracking a big warm up!! Ample sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds will allow highs to soar in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s! Friday will be a rinse and repeat day compared to Thursday, but clouds will develop in the afternoon with daytime heating. Very warm when you consider the 1A and 5A High School Football Championship games will be taking place on both Friday and Saturday up in Lexington... good luck to the Russellville and South Warren high school football teams! Friday night will also be when the Christmas Tree is lit at Fountain Square in Bowling Green! Temperatures for the start of that will be in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies!

Speaking of Christmas, we have Christmas Parades in south-central Kentucky! In Bowling Green, the parade starts at 9:30 a.m. and temperatures should be mild in the upper 40s with variably cloudy skies! During the day Saturday, we’ll be cooler than Friday, but seasonably warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with clouds decreasing throughout the day. By Saturday evening, when the Glasgow Christmas Parade begins, we’ll have temps in the low-to-mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, but will also have scattered rain showers move in during the afternoon. Rain moves out, but chilly air returns for early next week, but temperatures will be near-to-slightly above average going into the middle of next week with unsettled weather returning into the region.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. Warmer. High 62. Low 46. Winds S at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and breezy. High 70. Low 47. Winds SW at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 71. Low 45. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 34

Record High Today: 71 (21933)

Record Low Today: 14 (1964)

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

Mold Count: Low (3861 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 63

Yesterday’s Low: 36

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.43″ (-1.30″)

Yearly Precip: 50.53″ (+4.76″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Yearly Snowfall: 0.0″

