CDC, doctors recommend all adults should get COVID-19 booster shot

The CDC now recommends all adults receive a booster shot.(WILX)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid the emergence of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, the Center for Disease Control recommended Monday all American adults receive a booster shot for additional protection.

Previously, the CDC recommended adults over 50, along with adults in long term care facilities, get a booster shot.

Bardstown-area physicians said protection after the first and second COVID-19 vaccines lasts around five to six months, but can still be effective in preventing severe disease from the coronavirus.

However, doctors anticipate the booster shot will protect individuals from the virus for years and help prevent minor disease and even asymptomatic cases.

“We know from our vaccine research over the last several decades that it takes that third dose or that dose at six months apart to get that long term protection,” Dr. Stan Block, pediatrician and present of Kentucky Pediatric and Adult Research Group, which was instrumental in researching the Pfizer vaccine said.

“What the vaccine does though, we do know, even if you get infected, it prevents ventilators, it prevents hospitalizations, and it prevents caskets,” Block added.

Adults who received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a third dose six months after receiving their second shot. Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson shot should receive a booster two months after their initial dose.

Family practitioner, Dr. Matthew Stiles urged people to get vaccinated as he went down his list of unvaccinated patients who have died from COVID-19.

“My plea is personal, not just medical,” Stiles said.

Stiles told WAVE 3 News he has already been offering the booster to his patients and office staff and many have been happy to receive one.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic near you, click or tap here.

