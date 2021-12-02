Advertisement

Greenwood’s Emma Harmon signs with Wingate golf

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another Greenwood Gator has signed a National Letter of Intent to open the month of December.

Former Greenwood golf standout Emma Harmon signed her NLI to play golf for the Wingate Bulldogs on Wednesday evening at a signing ceremony at Greenwood High School’s library.

“I’ve been blessed to play this sport and have this opportunity. I can’t wait to see how I grow as a golfer in collegiate golf,” Harmon said after her signing.

“I can’t wait to see how I grow as a golfer in collegiate golf. It looks fun to be there and everyone seems excited to be there. It’s so positive.”

Harmon appeared in three straight KHSAA state tournaments with the Gators, including this past October. This summer she claimed the Bowling Green Girl’s Junior City Championship title at the Paul Walker Golf Course.

Gators head coach Jessica Barber - a former Gator herself - says Wingate will be the right fit for Harmon.

“It’s incredible. Not only is she a perfectionist in golf, but in life too. We have so much fun and being able to laugh and joke with her on the course - I’m gonna miss those moments in between,” Barber said.

Harmon’s father, Howard, also attended Wingate as a football player in the 1980s.

Greenwood's Emma Harmon Signs with Wingate, Golfed in Last Three KHSAA State Tournaments
